Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 30,714 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30,714 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.88 on Thursday, reaching $211.63. 40,591,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,610,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.45. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $676.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.