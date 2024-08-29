Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,756 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 106.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 871,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,829. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.