Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 170,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 118,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,651. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

