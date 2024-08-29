Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 448.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 1,629,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

