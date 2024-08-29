Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after purchasing an additional 616,122 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 210,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,682. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

