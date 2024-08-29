Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $22.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,219.60. 36,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,027.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,975.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

