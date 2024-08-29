Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

INFY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. 3,440,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,263. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

