Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

CL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $105.81. 928,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

