Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.82. 1,130,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,543. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

