Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 255.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

