Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 138,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,351. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

