Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 8,004 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 403,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,172. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.