Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 726,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

