Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 151,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,231. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.45.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

