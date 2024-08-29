Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAM. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 86,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $54.17.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

