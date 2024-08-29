WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $274,567.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00105110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.