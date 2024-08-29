Westpark Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,520,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,629. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 522.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $5,045,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

