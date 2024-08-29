Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 1,068,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 718.5 days.

Welcia Price Performance

Welcia stock remained flat at $16.41 during midday trading on Thursday. Welcia has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

