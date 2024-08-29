Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 1,068,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 718.5 days.
Welcia Price Performance
Welcia stock remained flat at $16.41 during midday trading on Thursday. Welcia has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.
About Welcia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Welcia
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Welcia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welcia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.