Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

WRTBY remained flat at $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

