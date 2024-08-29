Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.86. Approximately 1,935,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,448,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $612.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265,089 shares of company stock valued at $482,716,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

