Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.56. 3,879,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,429,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

