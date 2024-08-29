Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
