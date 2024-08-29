Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 467,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.