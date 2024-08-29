Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $74.71 million and $4.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,195.03 or 1.00116875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,197,124.60993724 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.79541941 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,645,334.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

