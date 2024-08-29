Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.67

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 77863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonovia SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.