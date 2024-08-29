Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,392,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,302. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

