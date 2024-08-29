Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,208. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.81 and a 200-day moving average of $273.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

