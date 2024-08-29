Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.53

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 1267892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,287,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

