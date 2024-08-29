Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.53

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 1267892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.
The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
