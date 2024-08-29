Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. 28,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

