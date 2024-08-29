Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.20

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.20 and last traded at $187.96, with a volume of 62371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average is $177.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after buying an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 711.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,108 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 106,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

