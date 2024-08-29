Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

