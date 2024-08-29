Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.00

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 368557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

