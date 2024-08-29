Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.83

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $61.76, with a volume of 818472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 94,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

