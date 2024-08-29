VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.15

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.95, with a volume of 28847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.