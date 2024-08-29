VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.15

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.95, with a volume of 28847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

