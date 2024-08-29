VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 288,697 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1882 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.