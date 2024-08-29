Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 1,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

