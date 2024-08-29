Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Valero Energy by 721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,580,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.93. 2,028,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,627. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.