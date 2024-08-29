Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $3.46 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00009773 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $111.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00104968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.75010413 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1082 active market(s) with $124,754,139.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.