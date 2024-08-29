Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Up 2.2%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $375.61 and last traded at $374.77. 414,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 881,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.22.

The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

