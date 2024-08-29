True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
True Drinks Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $547.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
