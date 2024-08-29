Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 249,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,177,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $712.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

