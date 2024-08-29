TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,372.76

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,372.76 and last traded at $1,371.56, with a volume of 82959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,333.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,271.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,253.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.