Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 208 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 440,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,805. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

