Trajan Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Trajan Wealth LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $28.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,193. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

