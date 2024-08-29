Trajan Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

