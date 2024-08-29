Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Up 9.6%

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 144,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 292,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $484.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 56.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 19.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

