Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Torrid from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

CURV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,018. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

