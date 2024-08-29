TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TORM remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

