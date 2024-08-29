TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TORM remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TOR Minerals International
- Trading Halts Explained
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.