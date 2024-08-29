The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GF. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 88.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 75,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

GF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

