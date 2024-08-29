The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.11

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.11 and last traded at $114.97, with a volume of 240976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 127.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 215,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

