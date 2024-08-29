The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,790. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

